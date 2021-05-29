DailyUI Challenge 011 - Flash message

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
I haven't done animation in a while but I must really get back into it soon to make some gifs to spice these up a bit.
I threw this together and it got me thinking of the many questions that come up from what may seem simple designs. About the placement? For how long? How much info should you have on the error message, text to the left or center etc.
Open to feedback, not sure if you can give much on this one, just put this together to keep the ball rolling.