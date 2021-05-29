Shailendra Bhardwaj

Creativian - A Minimal Creative Agency Header

Shailendra Bhardwaj
Shailendra Bhardwaj
  • Save
Creativian - A Minimal Creative Agency Header creative agency agency branding header exploration header design minimalism headshots creative design ui logo illustration home screen ios design screen concept userinterface app
Download color palette

A Minimalistic Creative Agency Header Exploration .

--------

🔥 Work Inquiry
tortoizthemes@gmail.com

Shailendra Bhardwaj
Shailendra Bhardwaj

More by Shailendra Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like