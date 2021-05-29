MD HEDAYETUL ISLAM

Name card design

MD HEDAYETUL ISLAM
MD HEDAYETUL ISLAM
  • Save
Name card design branding designer graphic design branding professional name card design corporate branding professional business card brand identity corporate business card name cards business card design business card name card name card design
Download color palette

Hi, guys

Here is another Business Card design.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

If you have any inquiries or question say hello:
hedayetulislamhadi@gmail.com

Let me know if you like it.
Show your love by pressing 'L' or 'F'

Also, You can follow me here:
| Instagram | Behance | Linkedin |

MD HEDAYETUL ISLAM
MD HEDAYETUL ISLAM

More by MD HEDAYETUL ISLAM

View profile
    • Like