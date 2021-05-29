Ana Neto

apple crumble recipie

Ana Neto
Ana Neto
  • Save
apple crumble recipie design illustrator illustration infographic
Download color palette

Project made in Adobe Illustrator to design a recipe visually with the purpose of being faster to perceive the message with only essential text.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Ana Neto
Ana Neto

More by Ana Neto

View profile
    • Like