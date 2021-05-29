Delugional - Typeface of a lost civilisation

Delugional is an Atlantis theme typeface, it's character set is an imaginary alphabet inspired by Greek style scripts mixed with Classic Latin. This font is a display font family of two weights, Regular and Bold. It can be used for various creative/mythological and fantasy theme projects from book covers to games or movie titles. There are some OpenType features such as Stylistic Alternates and Discretionary Ligatures along with some extra symbols like sun, moon, snake and the stylised map of Atlantis in place of stylistic set 02 of

uppercase "O". Available on rolandhuse.com