Children Book Illustratin

CONCPET NOTE:

'If I could not cry' by by Daniel Errico.

It metaphorically compares different things to suppressing your urge to cry. It talks about how one should express their emotions as blotting up feelings are not good for the mental health. In our society, elders without much though generally tell the male child of the family to not cry because he is a 'boy' not realizing the psychological impact it has on the child.

