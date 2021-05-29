Shivali M M

Children Book Illustratin

Shivali M M
Shivali M M
  • Save
Children Book Illustratin storybook illustration design characterdesign
Download color palette

CONCPET NOTE:
'If I could not cry' by by Daniel Errico.

It metaphorically compares different things to suppressing your urge to cry. It talks about how one should express their emotions as blotting up feelings are not good for the mental health. In our society, elders without much though generally tell the male child of the family to not cry because he is a 'boy' not realizing the psychological impact it has on the child.

View the complete project here.

https://www.behance.net/Shivali_M_M

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Shivali M M
Shivali M M

More by Shivali M M

View profile
    • Like