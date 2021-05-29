SoftApps.‎io

Food Delivery App Concept 2021

SoftApps.‎io
SoftApps.‎io
  • Save
Food Delivery App Concept 2021 uiuxdesign deliveryappconcept designs2021 clone foodpanda redesign fooddeliveryapp foodapp deliveryapp mockups
Download color palette

The idea was to create an app for fast and convenient food delivery. This app help customers to taste their favorite dishes from favorite restaurants, drinks, aromatic coffee from the best coffee shop and eat fresh bread from the nearest bakery staying at home.

SoftApps.‎io
SoftApps.‎io

More by SoftApps.‎io

View profile
    • Like