Shivali M M

Risograph Zine Illustration

Shivali M M
Shivali M M
  • Save
Risograph Zine Illustration characterdesign minimal design illustration
Download color palette

CONCEPT NOTE:
Riso Zine based on my interpretation of each Month. With Inspiration taken from the article, Birdist Rule: Know What Birds are doing each Month.
Look at the complete work here

https://www.behance.net/Shivali_M_M

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Shivali M M
Shivali M M

More by Shivali M M

View profile
    • Like