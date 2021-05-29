Mohamad Bagheri

TEVA logo

TEVA logo illustrator art logotype logodesign typography design illustration logo
Download color palette

"TEVA" logo
if you want to I design a logo for you and your business, Hire me!
mohmd21x@gmail.com

Posted on May 29, 2021
