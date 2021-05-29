kuldeepsharma

boat retro logo

boat retro logo brand retro logo boat
color palette

I have tried this brand in retro style.
Reference: https://www.boat-lifestyle.com/

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
Posted on May 29, 2021
