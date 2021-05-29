Bibek Shrestha

Flight Search UI

Bibek Shrestha
Bibek Shrestha
  • Save
Flight Search UI logodesign ui ux flightui flightsearch flight figmadesign figma uiix ui uidesign design
Download color palette

The flight search UI screens for an imaginary Varun Air.

Find more of my works on:
instagram.com/iambishistha

Bibek Shrestha
Bibek Shrestha

More by Bibek Shrestha

View profile
    • Like