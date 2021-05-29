Badri Visaal

Flight Ticket Booking App UI

Badri Visaal
Badri Visaal
  • Save
Flight Ticket Booking App UI ux design ui design luxury brand luxury design app ticket booking flight app user experience design user experience user interface design user interface uxdesign uidesign ux ui figma adobe design creativity creative
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!
This is a Luxury app for booking tickets.
Press "L" if you like it. Feedback helps me improve and grow :)

Badri Visaal
Badri Visaal

More by Badri Visaal

View profile
    • Like