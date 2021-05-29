Editorial illustration for the monthly section by Layla Martínez on the back cover of EL SALTO called La Tostadora. In this #42 issue, she talks about the #freebritney movement and the ethical debate around the conservatorship.

Client: EL SALTO

Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo

Issue: #42

Year: 2020

Check the project here

You can find me here :)

Website | Instagram | Behance