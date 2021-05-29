Laura Wächter

#freebritney

Laura Wächter
Laura Wächter
  • Save
#freebritney britney spears drawing art feminism comic style editorial editorial illustration isometric 2d illustration
#freebritney britney spears drawing art feminism comic style editorial editorial illustration isometric 2d illustration
Download color palette
  1. freebritney00.jpg
  2. freebritney01.jpg

Editorial illustration for the monthly section by Layla Martínez on the back cover of EL SALTO called La Tostadora. In this #42 issue, she talks about the #freebritney movement and the ethical debate around the conservatorship.

Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Issue: #42
Year: 2020

Check the project here

You can find me here :)
Website | Instagram | Behance

Laura Wächter
Laura Wächter

More by Laura Wächter

View profile
    • Like