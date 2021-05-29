Atom Saengkham

Wit The Series Ep.03 : Early key visual

Atom Saengkham
Atom Saengkham
  • Save
Wit The Series Ep.03 : Early key visual planetary star earth sun space planets science solar system characterdesign infographic animation stylized illustrations illustration
Download color palette

This is an early version that I have developed for this episode of Wit the series project. Visit full animation: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119995081/Wit-the-Series-New-Home-in-the-Universe

Atom Saengkham
Atom Saengkham

More by Atom Saengkham

View profile
    • Like