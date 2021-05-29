Marc Cybe

The very hungry caterpillar

The very hungry caterpillar character illustration cybe cybirds
The very hungry caterpillar was and is still one of my idols: eat all the food to become beautiful.
That’s a motto I‘m still living 😅
The author of this book passed away a few days ago. Rest in peace Eric Carle.

Posted on May 29, 2021
