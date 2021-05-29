Siddhant Saran

Mind 🌻

Mind 🌻 soothing realistic minimal logo vector concept art aesthetic abstract design blender 3d
Don't you wanna go and just sit there with a cup of hot tea☕
I am trying to make renders that are pleasing to the eye and includes some elements of nature. Help me suggest more ideas in the comments below.
Made with ❤️ on Blender

Life is too short to be boring🧁
