Mila

The Fruit Squad - watermelon illustration

Mila
Mila
  • Save
The Fruit Squad - watermelon illustration illustration design graphic design fruit character illustration character design digital illustration illustration art watermelon vector art vector vector illustration illustraion
Download color palette

This illustration is part of a fruit themed character design illustration series. The main concept was sketched out on a piece of paper and later done in Adobe Illustrator to make it a vector illustration.

Mila
Mila

More by Mila

View profile
    • Like