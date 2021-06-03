Fachry Nurdiansyah

Football Player Page Desktop Version

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Fachry Nurdiansyah
  • Save
Football Player Page Desktop Version profile sport match football shop website design news blog ecommerce desktop website landing page card design dark ios ui clean ux modern
Download color palette

Hello, in this shot I'm trying to create the desktop version of my previous mobile profile page :D
-
Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts :)
-
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at fachrynsyh@gmail.com
-
Keep in touch: Instagram @madebypahri

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Fachry Nurdiansyah
Freelance Designer Open to Work

More by Fachry Nurdiansyah

View profile
    • Like