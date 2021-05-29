Kay Reynolds

Good News Logo Animation

vector vector animation after effects motion design motion graphics logo animation
Animated an existing logo in After Effects as a bumper for Good News TV and social media broadcasts. Client requested their mark to be animated like sound bars. I also added some subtle animated texture to the background for good measure.

