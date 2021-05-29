Codesign

Zero app branding

task management saas
Exploring logos for a task management app for design teams. Use pre-made templates for different domains, manage creative teams, generate leads and create proposals- all from one app - ground zero.

Let us know your thoughts and feedback!
