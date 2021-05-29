Inside the mechanism

I created this composition in the Cinema 4D program. First, I modeled several different gears, combined them, set up the camera, then I set the lights. For a long time I created a textured metal material, which I then applied to the gears.

Before the final render, I always do a few test renders to see and check if there are any flaws and fix them.

After rendering the image, I color corrected it in Adobe Photoshop.