Artyom Zyablitskiy

Inside the mechanism

Artyom Zyablitskiy
Artyom Zyablitskiy
  • Save
Inside the mechanism inside design graphic rotation contrast flywheel dark metal mechanism gears cogwheel
Download color palette

I created this composition in the Cinema 4D program. First, I modeled several different gears, combined them, set up the camera, then I set the lights. For a long time I created a textured metal material, which I then applied to the gears.
Before the final render, I always do a few test renders to see and check if there are any flaws and fix them.
After rendering the image, I color corrected it in Adobe Photoshop.

Artyom Zyablitskiy
Artyom Zyablitskiy

More by Artyom Zyablitskiy

View profile
    • Like