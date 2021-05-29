Dhanushkan Varkeshraj

Adidas logo incorporated with Maori and Koru pattern

The Maori pattern is native cultural subject in New Zealand. We designed a Maori pattern with Koru circles to achieve a eye-catching pattern and then we placed it on the famous brands such as adidas , nike & puma

