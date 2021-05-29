Designerwala

Ride the Revolution By Harley Davidson

Designerwala
Designerwala
  • Save
Ride the Revolution By Harley Davidson harley-davidson hero uiux typogaphy flat illustration minimal alak5198 type typography logo icon branding
Download color palette

Logo design for Harley Davidson + Hero MotoCorp media rides in India. PAN AMERICA1250 is the motorcycle launching in India2021

Designerwala
Designerwala

More by Designerwala

View profile
    • Like