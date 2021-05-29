itsharjeetkg

A Whole New World - Baby Shower Invitation

A Whole New World - Baby Shower Invitation batman lettering design illustration invitation baby shower maternity pregnancy baby moon agrabah jasmine aladdin
Batbaby meets Aladdin! Parenthood is "A Whole New World."

The crescent in the moon is a representation of the fetus in womb. Hand lettering and illustration for the front of the baby shower invitation.

