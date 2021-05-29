Mikhail Zigmuntov

CARTOON GIRL WITH FUNNY FACES

Mikhail Zigmuntov
Mikhail Zigmuntov
  • Save
CARTOON GIRL WITH FUNNY FACES white webdesign web design web vector typography type lettering illustration graphic design flat drawing design creative color card branding art advertising abstract
Download color palette

Just a little abstract funny reaction to 'see ya' message

Mikhail Zigmuntov
Mikhail Zigmuntov

More by Mikhail Zigmuntov

View profile
    • Like