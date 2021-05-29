MODEL COMP CARD TEMPLATE

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!
DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!
This is modeling, fashion comp card template. This comp card template is very modern and quality design. You can very easily customize and edit this template. This template is support in Adobe Photoshop & Microsoft Word. So you can very easily edit use the any one software ( Adobe Photoshop & Microsoft Word ).
Product Information -----►
Fully Easy Customization.
Organized Layers.
Two Page ( Front & Back Side Page ).
MS Word & Photoshop Document.
Template Size 5.5x8.5in with bleed 0.25in.
CMYK Color Mode, 300 DPI & Print Ready.
Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CS3-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.
Include the font download link in the help file.