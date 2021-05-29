MODEL COMP CARD TEMPLATE

DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!

DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!

This is modeling, fashion comp card template. This comp card template is very modern and quality design. You can very easily customize and edit this template. This template is support in Adobe Photoshop & Microsoft Word. So you can very easily edit use the any one software ( Adobe Photoshop & Microsoft Word ).

Product Information -----►

Fully Easy Customization.

Organized Layers.

Two Page ( Front & Back Side Page ).

MS Word & Photoshop Document.

Template Size 5.5x8.5in with bleed 0.25in.

CMYK Color Mode, 300 DPI & Print Ready.

Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CS3-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

Include the font download link in the help file.