Dezyne Ecole

Girl with Goggles

Dezyne Ecole
Dezyne Ecole
  • Save
Girl with Goggles symbol minimalist simple sketch idea sketching minimal vector illustration
Download color palette

My first sketch on iPad
Really happy to sketch digitally .

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Dezyne Ecole
Dezyne Ecole

More by Dezyne Ecole

View profile
    • Like