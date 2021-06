Cash Tech Logo Design 🏗

Logo Concept Design that we made for Cash Tech. ๐Ÿ—

Cash Tech is a mobile app that makes it easy to use digital currencies. Users can download the app and immediately spend and receive digital currencies.

๐Ÿง‘โ€๐Ÿ’ป๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿ’ป Fellow Designer Setia Aris