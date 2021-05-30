Iosi Pratama

Cash Tech Logo Design 🏗

Logo Concept Design that we made for Cash Tech. 🏗

Cash Tech is a mobile app that makes it easy to use digital currencies. Users can download the app and immediately spend and receive digital currencies.

🧑‍💻👨‍💻 Fellow Designer Setia Aris

