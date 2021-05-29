gloaming _mt

Hanfu Achievement class icon

Hanfu Achievement class icon illustrator branding ux logo illustration ui icon design
汉服的成就类图标，记录了本次团队的汗水。The achievement icon of Hanfu records the team's sweat.
@3MiD
@wede_LG
@imxiaoyu_
@Song Liu

Posted on May 29, 2021
