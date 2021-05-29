Web Prol’IFIC is a unique hospitality back office system that complies with both the Uniform System of Hospitality Accounting and Statutory Reporting. It is web based and hence, can be deployed on-site, hosted at a chain data centre or can be used as a service. It is a rare integrated materials and financial accounting system and offers all that you can expect from a contemporary software.

From the client Prologic First, job requirement was for:

- redesign the entire application;

- entire application should be organized in smartway to follow the latest design trend;

- make it more simpler and user friendly from user's access point;

- typography issues where as font sizes were too small in the old application design;

- focus on icons to be more visible, easy to find;

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD

Illustrations - Illustrator

