Madhab S

Hospitality Back Office System

Madhab S
Madhab S
  • Save
Hospitality Back Office System hospitality cafeteria food court clubs hotels finance costing purchase inventory inventory management software financial accounting system app design web application reporting erp software erp enterprise application enterprise app back office system
Download color palette

Web Prol’IFIC is a unique hospitality back office system that complies with both the Uniform System of Hospitality Accounting and Statutory Reporting. It is web based and hence, can be deployed on-site, hosted at a chain data centre or can be used as a service. It is a rare integrated materials and financial accounting system and offers all that you can expect from a contemporary software.

From the client Prologic First, job requirement was for:
- redesign the entire application;
- entire application should be organized in smartway to follow the latest design trend;
- make it more simpler and user friendly from user's access point;
- typography issues where as font sizes were too small in the old application design;
- focus on icons to be more visible, easy to find;

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************

I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com

Follow Me on:
LinkedIn | Behance

Madhab S
Madhab S

More by Madhab S

View profile
    • Like