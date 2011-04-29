Toltrack Redesign01

Jan Rajtoral

Working on the redesign of 2 websites for Toltrack (Facility and IT). This is the facility site, embedded fonts are Copse (headers) and Arimo for the body-text.

Thinking about putting some double backgrounds or extra textures into the design, but still don't know what I'll do .. any suggestions?

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
