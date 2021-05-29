Siryk Oleksii

Hello Dribbble. My first shot.

Siryk Oleksii
Siryk Oleksii
  • Save
Hello Dribbble. My first shot. figma web design ux ui website app remote ukraine dribble first shot vector illustration branding design
Download color palette

Hello dribblers! 👋 @Dribbble
Thanks for the invite https://dribbble.com/vasilkooov
Glad to join you.
I'm engaged in web design, branding. I'm burning with my work.🔥
let's create together. I will gladly participate in startups open for work hinov4220@gmail.com
SUBSCRIBE and like please 😊

Siryk Oleksii
Siryk Oleksii

More by Siryk Oleksii

View profile
    • Like