Hey folks! Kool stickers is a experimental collection of text-icon based illustrations. You can try this for on-boarding, social media posts, posters, deck and more!
Try this template on Figma:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/980367326944313401/Kool-Stickers
I'd like know your feedback! :)