Karthik Srinivas

Kool stickers ui onboarding icons illustration exploration stickers kool
Hey folks! Kool stickers is a experimental collection of text-icon based illustrations. You can try this for on-boarding, social media posts, posters, deck and more!

Try this template on Figma:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/980367326944313401/Kool-Stickers

I'd like know your feedback! :)

Posted on May 29, 2021
