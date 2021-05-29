Rezaul Hossain

Landing Pages For Gomti Network

Rezaul Hossain
Rezaul Hossain
  • Save
Landing Pages For Gomti Network app web illustrator branding animation ux ui
Download color palette

Hey guys !
Here is my another work . Its a conceptual landing page exploration. Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)

----------------------------------------------------------------
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Available for hire.
Say hello : rezaulhossain86@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Rezaul Hossain
Rezaul Hossain

More by Rezaul Hossain

View profile
    • Like