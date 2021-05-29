RISHABH GAGNEJA

Intrend Mart logo design

Intrend Mart logo design illustrator vector ux designer logo designer logomark branding design graphicdesign brand identity design logo design branding brand identity design logo designs typogaphy logo mark logodesign
Intrend Mart is an E-commerce platform that provides all the essentials of men and women online
They reach out to me on Instagram and want me to design a logo for their website

If you are looking for a logo design contact
rishabh.gagneja29@gmail.com

