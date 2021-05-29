Intrend Mart logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Intrend Mart is an E-commerce platform that provides all the essentials of men and women online
They reach out to me on Instagram and want me to design a logo for their website
If you are looking for a logo design contact
rishabh.gagneja29@gmail.com