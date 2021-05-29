ANGKRITTH

SecurityPotch_Branding Guidline

SecurityPotch_Branding Guidline shirt german shepherd character vector application logodesigns logo dogs guidline branding dog logo security robot cyper dog
German shepherd + Cyber anatomy to the logo!

Security Pitch is the only security-native company in Thailand with a specialization in cyber-physical security. We do not believe security can be handled separately between physical and cyber realms. In order to solve today's complex security challenges

