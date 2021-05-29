Co-MiTRA app wireframes

Hello Dribble!

Here is the user flow for Co-MiTRA app which we have created during Covid time.

>>Current challenges we are focussing to address?

Delays in finding the right sources of COVID related urgent help. There are many help volunteers with limited outreach to help seekers

>> What is the solution ?

Platform that connects the help seekers with the help volunteers in their locality (within 3-5 KMs of range)

>>Solution disclaimer -

This platform ONLY establishes communication between help seekers and volunteers. It doesn't override any established channels by Government but augment. This platform doesn't provide any health related tips or methods that needs to be authenticated. This platform doesn't store any medical records of the patient . This platform doesn't promote or support any financial transactions. This platform doesn't support any vendor lockings

>>High level implementation of the solution (MVP1 - Scope & Impact).

-> Speed of action - Simple mobile app that provides simple user experience to reach help volunteers in the close vicinity in less than a min of timeframe. -> Wider outreach to the volunteers in the vicinity. Identifies available volunteers providing the needful services in the same location. Triggers a multicast to the all the identified registered volunteers nearly real time. Provides option to volunteers to establish communication with help seeker, either voice or chatbot

>> Target Users

Patients or their relatives who need urgent attention/help. Help Volunteers (vendors of Oxygen cylinders, re-fillers, medical store, non medical volunteers, paramedical & doctors etc)

Local administrative authority (not in MVP1) - overall view of situation