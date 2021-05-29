Trending designs to inspire you
The feeling of standing on a stage in front of everyone with spotlights on and presenting is somewhat scary and exciting at the same time. This piece of illustration is inspired from those emotions that's evoked right before stepping on to the stage.
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can also find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/