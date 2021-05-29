Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghdeep Sarkar

THE CHAIR

THE CHAIR urban art modern illustration minimalism vectorart simple illustration minimal illustration isometric illustration negativespace emotion artwork ergonomic interior room light furniture chair
The feeling of standing on a stage in front of everyone with spotlights on and presenting is somewhat scary and exciting at the same time. This piece of illustration is inspired from those emotions that's evoked right before stepping on to the stage.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can also find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

