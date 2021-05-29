Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ZOOM 1982

ZOOM 1982 game computer tech gradient reflective chrome airbrush design 80s style tron graphic typography dribbleweeklywarmup
I took inspiration from the 1982 TRON movie title typography.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
