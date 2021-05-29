Mohit Yadav

Logo - Source engine dedicated server manager

dedicated-server-manager csgo-servers source-engine csgo
It's a logo which I created for my first app.
This app lets admins and mods manage community game servers for source engine games.
The arc represents source engine and a cog for basically "manager".
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=come.csgo.server.manager

Posted on May 29, 2021
