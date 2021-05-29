Di Sundar

Trident investment - Sign up / Register

Di Sundar
Di Sundar
Hire Me
  • Save
Trident investment - Sign up / Register register form sign up login screen sign in finance crypto ux design ui design clean ui ux ui
Download color palette

Investment management web application sign up design for Trident
======
Got projects in your mind?
I'd be happy to hear from you, say hello!
✉️ dijisundar@me.com

Di Sundar
Di Sundar
UX & Logo-Brand Designer, available for work.
Hire Me

More by Di Sundar

View profile
    • Like