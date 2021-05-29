DailyUI 007 Settings

Just finished my design for #dailyui #007

#DailyUI

The settings screen is minimal design inspired piece of work. I had designed this keeping in mind one of my time pass project of a music app.

The concept of the app had minimal light design with various matching colors. While the main screens will be more colorful, I wanted the settings screen to be clean, not too crowded with visual elements.

Settings, being one of the important module where user comes to take control of their app experience need to be intuitive, understandable and options should be easier to find. That was the main reason I categorized various options under a subtitle

Pro accounts being primary source of income - this label was kept in all the settings page given here with an intention to let user know that some settings are available to PRO users and with hope that users might click on it to view various pro plans.

Please do share your valuable feedback. If you think I am good, let's work together :)

Connect with me: mailtobsuraj@gmail.com