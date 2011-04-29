Bryan Crabtree

Portfolio V.4 Coming Soon Page (Revised)

Bryan Crabtree
Bryan Crabtree
  • Save
Portfolio V.4 Coming Soon Page (Revised) coming soon portfolio icons tool tip parchment black red website grey paper
Download color palette

Made a few minor tweaks to the design.

8b74a3e3ad7836aec0844fb9f46fc0fc
Rebound of
Portfolio V.4 Coming Soon Page
By Bryan Crabtree
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Bryan Crabtree
Bryan Crabtree

More by Bryan Crabtree

View profile
    • Like