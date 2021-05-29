Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kung Fu Warrior Concept

cgi concept art adobe photoshop character design pixologic zbrush substance painter 3d modeling
Kung Fu Warrior Concept designed by AVM Station.
It's a 3D printing modeling work.
Tools used: Pixologic Zbrush, Substance Painter and Adobe Photoshop.
Time: 28hrs.

