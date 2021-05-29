Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 043 | Food/Drink Menu

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
  • Save
DailyUI 043 | Food/Drink Menu ux ui menu food and drink
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

More by Koichi Watanabe

View profile
    • Like