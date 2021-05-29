Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Song Liu

ICON/图标设计

Song Liu
Song Liu
  • Save
ICON/图标设计 设计ui 国风 原创图标设计 xd 插画、ui ui ux 新拟物 ui design uxdesign figma design china icon chinaart figmadesign ui design ps
Download color palette

This is a set of icon designs for the sign-in page of the Hanfu app, I hope you like it, thank you.
这是一组关于汉服app签到页的图标设计，希望大家喜欢，谢谢。
@3MiD
@gloaming _mt
@wede_LG
@imxiaoyu_

Song Liu
Song Liu

More by Song Liu

View profile
    • Like