New Product PoC

New Product PoC exploration product mobile app b2c ux interaction design proof of concept
I recently collaborated with a large beverage manufacturer to explore how a mobile app could meet new customer needs in a post-covid world. Currently working on a portfolio piece for the work right now, but here's the cover photo!

Posted on May 29, 2021
