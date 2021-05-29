PlayerFM App UI Redesign Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all🖐!
Hands down, listening to music and podcast is one of the most satisfying things to do🤤.
So we made this design concept of a PlayerFM app. What do you think of it? 🙂
Please share your opinions on our design shot in the comments below. And do not forget to like our post – we appreciate it. 🤗
All Rights Reserved by Pixology Lab