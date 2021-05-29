Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PlayerFM App UI Redesign Concept

PlayerFM App UI Redesign Concept minimal white application playerfm podcast music player apple light theme android app design android app ios app ui concept ui ux ui redesign app design design
Hey all🖐!
Hands down, listening to music and podcast is one of the most satisfying things to do🤤.
So we made this design concept of a PlayerFM app. What do you think of it? 🙂
Please share your opinions on our design shot in the comments below. And do not forget to like our post – we appreciate it. 🤗

