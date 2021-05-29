Divya Balaji

Press Page - Daily UI 051

Divya Balaji
Divya Balaji
  • Save
Press Page - Daily UI 051 instagram twitter facebook linesart adobexd flat adobe minimal dailyuichallenge ux ui design dailyui website logo media kit press kit
Download color palette

Please like and comment if you like this press kit design!

Thanks!!

Divya Balaji
Divya Balaji

More by Divya Balaji

View profile
    • Like