Daily UI Challenge 018 - Analytics Chart

dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Day 18 of the Daily UI challenge. The task was to design an analytics chart. This took a little more planning (especially in figuring out what KIND of analytics I wanted to do)

Posted on May 28, 2021
